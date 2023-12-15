TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — While the Alabama Crimson Tide still has a lot to play for in the 2023 season, Tide fans can rest easy about their quarterback in 2024.

Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe told the popular Birmingham-based show, The Next Round, that he would be returning to school next season.

“Yeah, I’m coming back for my senior year,” Milroe said.

While Milroe is draft eligible, it is unclear if he was mulling a potential declaration for the NFL Draft.

The Tide signal-caller has seen the lowest of lows and the highest of highs during his junior season in Tuscaloosa.

Breaking out of fall camp, Nick Saban named Milroe the starter and after week one it looked to be the right choice. The Tide defeated Middle Tennessee State 56-7 and Milroe won SEC Player of the Week after accounting for five total touchdowns and 242 total yards.

A week later, Milroe threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions in Alabama’s 34-24 loss to Texas. Following the game, Saban benched him for the South Florida game and Tyler Buchner took over the Tide offense.

After Alabama struggled majorly on offense in the first half against the Bulls, Saban swapped to third-string quarterback Ty Simpson. The Tide squeaked out a 17-3 win but questions surrounding who should be the quarterback going forward swirled.

Saban answered those questions the Monday before the Tide faced off with Ole Miss.

“From a quarterback standpoint, this is all I’m going to say about this. Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking during the game for in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do,” Saban said in September. “He’s had the opportunity to play so have the other guys, Jalen played the best of all those guys and so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

Since being benched, Milroe has thrown for 2,269 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 376 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He guided the Tide to the 2023 SEC Championship, where he was the game MVP. Alabama will take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 and Milroe will attempt to lead his team to the National Championship in Las Vegas on Jan. 8.