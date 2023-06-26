MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) – Jesse’s Restaurant in Magnolia Springs is the top-rated steakhouse in Alabama, according to Yelp.

Analysts at Yelp have named the steakhouse the best in the state based on reviews. The top-rated title comes from a combination of good reviews and a consideration of the number of total reviews the restaurant had received.

With nearly 500 reviews, Jesse’s Restaurant averages 4.5 stars. To learn about the top-rated steakhouses across the country, check out the complete list.

Jesse’s Restaurant dates back to 1922, when it opened as Moore Bros Store, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant is open For lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday.