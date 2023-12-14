TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The SEC officially announced the 2024 SEC Football schedule on Wednesday night, and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s schedule will be looking a bit different.

The 2024 season will be a historic one for the SEC as the conference adds Texas and Oklahoma, bringing the total of conference members to 16. The conference will also do away with the divisional format and the top two teams will qualify for the SEC Championship.

Alabama has several intriguing match ups on its 2024 slate, including a 2023 SEC Championship rematch against Georgia, a trip up north to Camp Randall to take on the Wisconsin Badgers and a November face-off with new conference member Oklahoma.

The loss of divisions in the SEC means Alabama won’t be matching up with all the usual suspects, like Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

The entire 2024 Alabama Football schedule can be found below:

2024 Alabama football schedule

August 31 – Western Kentucky

September 7 – South Florida

September 14 – @ Wisconsin

September 21 – BYE

September 28 – Georgia

October 5 – @ Vanderbilt

October 12 – South Carolina

October 19 – @ Tennessee

October 26 – Missouri

November 2 – BYE

November 9 – @ LSU

November 16 – Mercer

November 23 – Oklahoma

November 30 – Auburn

The Crimson Tide will begin the year playing against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff Semifinal, chasing a seventh national championship under Head Coach Nick Saban.