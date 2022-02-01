ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Jessie Lynn Nichols is the new Miss Rodeo USA. Nichols was crowned queen after the week-long competition on January 16th.

Nichols is from Prattville and attended Auburn University. She previously represented northern Alabama as Miss Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo 2021.

Nichols continues the trend of Miss Rodeo USA winners hailing from Alabama. 2021 winner Kylee Campbell is from New Hope.

In an interview with News 19, Jessie Lynn Nichols said she’s thrilled to represent the state of Alabama.

“It’s super exciting to get to represent the state that’s given me so much,” Nichols said. “My home, my family, my friends, my education but most importantly the people that have given me so much opportunity reside here in the state,” said Nichols.

Nichols said she first sat on a horse at just three months old. Her first pageant win was at nine months old. Nichols said her passion for rodeo started through 4-H participation. She said she enjoyed competing at Miss Rodeo USA because all the other girls became like sisters by the end of the week.

Nichols will spend the next year representing Alabama at rodeo events across the country. Her coronation banquet will be held at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens on February 19th.