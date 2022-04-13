DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for her role in a Dothan truck bombing that targeted her former boyfriend.

Authorities with the Department of Justice say, Ashley Nicole Haydt, of Taylor, conspired with a friend to bomb the truck of her estranged boyfriend.

The friend, Sylvio Joseph King, had already pled guilty and testified against Haydt. A bomb planted in the work truck of Haydt’s former boyfriend went off in October of 2017, injuring the man, police say.

Photo of Ashley Haydt

Photo of Sylvio King

According to court records and evidence presented at her trial, in 2017, Haydt worked at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with King. The two became friends and Haydt told King about the troubled relationship she was having with her long-time boyfriend and father of her child. After exchanging a series of messages over time, Haydt told King that her life would be better if her ex-boyfriend were out of the picture, according to the DOJ.

Authorities say with Haydt’s ongoing encouragement to kill her ex-boyfriend, King began to purchase materials needed to construct a pipe bomb.

Haydt provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and, in the early morning of October 23, 2017, King placed the explosive device in the ex-boyfriend’s work truck that was parked at his home, according to the DOJ. King detonated the bomb while the ex-boyfriend was driving to work. Shrapnel from the device was blasted into the ex-boyfriend’s back and hip area, but thanks to the actions of a passing motorist and first responders, he survived. After the explosion, police say King sent Haydt a message that read, “boom, I felt that from 120 feet away,” and, “taken care of the problem.”

In 2021, King was sentenced to nine years in prison.

