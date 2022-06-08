GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — A woman has been arrested after deputies say she shot her son in the leg in May.

On May 30, at around 1:40 a.m., a Geneva County investigator was informed of a shooting that had occurred at County Road 105 in Hartford. Dispatch told the investigator that the victim and suspect were located at West Malvern Highway in Malvern.

The investigator and a Geneva County deputy took testimony from the alleged victim, Charles Carter. According to police, Carter claimed that his mother, Linda Bass, shot him while at her home located at County Road 105 in Hartford.

After an investigation, deputies allege that Bass shot her son in the leg while they were both at her house. After the shooting, her son left his mother’s home and found a Geneva County deputy to help him. He was unarmed during the shooting, according to police.

Bass was charged with first-degree assault.

Bass is currently in the Geneva County Jail.