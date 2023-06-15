COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Online court documents accuse a Tuscumbia woman of neglecting two dogs, ultimately killing both of them.

Carla Ann Gezelman was charged with two counts of second-degree animal cruelty when she was arrested on June 10 by Colbert County authorities.

According to the criminal complaints filed on June 14, Gezelman is accused of leaving two dogs inside a house on Highway 20 with no access to food or water.

Court records say the 39-year-old also “failed to check on the dog[s],” resulting in their “positive death and decomposition.”

While an appearance docket for Gezelman has been scheduled for August 7, online jail records indicate she has since been released on bond.