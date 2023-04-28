DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur woman has been charged with three counts of chemical endangerment after a child tested positive for fentanyl at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Decatur Police (DPD) says Erica Brittany Jerry has been charged with three counts of chemical endangerment of a child and one count of trafficking in illegal drugs.

Decatur Police, Fire and EMS responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home near 14th Avenue in Decatur.

At the home, authorities say EMS gave the child Narcan and took them to the hospital. Once at the hospital, the child tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

DPD says they found approximately 200 pills in the home.

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

She is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $90,000 bond.