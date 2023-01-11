MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat.

Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police.

An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement that Pitts struck her daughter with a purple metal baseball bat in the left arm and leg.

The officer wrote that he observed “obvious swelling on the left arm” above the child’s wrist.

Pitts’ initial bond was set at $15,000, but a judge later reduced that amount to $7,500. No written reason was provided for the bond reduction.

Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.