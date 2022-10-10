TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a woman after she allegedly barricaded herself inside her home with her neighbors children Sunday.

According to TPD, officers arrived to The Path of Tuscaloosa on the 800 block of 31st St. just before noon Sunday. Two residents who lived in the complex told officers they allowed their children to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was refusing to allow the children out of the apartment.

Dasha Bishop, 23, refused to come to the door for the parents and for the officers who first arrived. Two mental health officers, a Youth Aid investigator and the Special Response Team were called as backup and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service paramedics were on standby. SRT members then breached the front door and brought the children out safely at 3:05 p.m.

Bishop, who had remained barricaded in a back bedroom with the children, was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and charged with felony interference with custody. Her bond was set at $15,000.