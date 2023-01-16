FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A 26-year-old woman was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) for chemical endangerment after her newborn baby reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the Department of Human Resources (DHR) that Mariela Guerra, 26, of Spruce Pine had given birth and her baby had tested positive for Methamphetamine, Amphetamine, and THC.

According to authorities, Guerra had been investigated previously by another agency for the endangerment of a child born in 2022.

When Guerra was interviewed by officers, FCSO says she denied any drug use. Officials say she claimed the drugs must have gotten in her system ‘from the air’.

FCSO says Guerra also refused any prenatal care prior to having this child.

Mariela Guerra (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities told News 19 that Guerra had already lost custody of her other children, and the newborn is in the care of DHR.

Guerra was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center. A Franklin County Judge has set her bond at $5,000.