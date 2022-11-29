FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence woman was arrested after police say she rammed her husband’s vehicle several times on Monday.

Melissa Allison, 43, was charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and domestic violence – aggravated assault.

Police were called to an area of College Street and Court Street around 4:30 p.m.

Officers found a man who told them that his wife had rammed his vehicle with hers multiple times and that she had left the scene on foot.

The man, who identified his wife as Allison, had been injured in the incident.

Allison was found a few blocks away from the scene and was taken into custody.