DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured will stand trial this week.

Norciss Brown faces 30 plus counts of reckless endangerment.

Police say Brown in September of 2021 held a party for minors on reeves street in the plaza two shopping center. Brown leased the venue for the party and said in the contract agreement that she said the party was not for teens, according to a DPD officer who knew the case.

In the contract, it said that if it was a teen party, the Dothan police would have to provide security. Instead, Brown hired a friend to be security that night. 7

75-150 kids were at the party, and at that party, shots were fired, and underage drinking happened, according to police.

Brown is set to have her bench trial Monday morning in Judge Benjamin Lewis’ courtroom.