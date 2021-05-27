Alabama WIC increases fruit and vegetable benefits

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama WIC will increase fresh fruit and vegetable cash value benefits starting June 1.

The increase will be $35 per participant for four months ending on September 30.

The following is from the Alabama Department of Public Health:

Implementing this increase will more than triple the amount of healthy produce families can purchase during the summer’s peak season. This tremendous benefit will add quality and value to the current WIC food package when families need it most. The table below shows the financial impact this increase could have for a typical WIC family.



Example WIC Family Current CVB Amount ARPA CVB Increase Mother $11 $35 First Child $9 $35 Second Child $9 $35 Total Family CVB Benefit $29 $105

Current WIC participants are encouraged to take advantage of these resources during the limited time they are available by redeeming their CVB for the entire family. People who feel their family may qualify for WIC or need to be requalified are asked to please contact their local health department or WIC agency for an appointment.



For more information on applying for WIC, please go tohttp://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wicor call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.

