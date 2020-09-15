Alabama welcome centers closing at noon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDOT announced on twitter that the Alabama welcome centers on I-10 at the Alabama-Mississippi border and the Alabama-Florida border will be closed starting at noon ahead of Hurricane Sandy.

