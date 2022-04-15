MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in March to 2.9 percent, matching an all-time low from the period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Mobile County, the unemployment rate is slightly higher at 3.3 percent. In Baldwin County, it’s even lower than the state average at 2.2 percent.

Alabama’s previous record low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent was back in September 2019.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest jobless rate right now at 1.7%. Wilcox County, located in rural west Alabama, has the worst unemployment rate at 8.8%.

Despite the low rate, employers are having a hard time finding people to work.

On Thursday, Baldwin County Public Schools had a job fair.

Additionally, casinos on the Mississippi Coast are also looking to hire workers by offering wage incentives and benefits.

