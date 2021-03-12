Alabama, Troy, and more add new programs to adapt to automation in workforce

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) was presented new information this week about the growth of automation in leading industries.

The Southern Regional Education Board predicts 30% of work activities in Alabama will be automated by the end of 2025. That is five years sooner than previously predicted.

The ACHE says this puts thousands at risk for unemployment, particularly those with lower levels of education.

In response, the ACHE announced the approval of 14 new programs at Alabama colleges and Universities.

Auburn University

a. Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis

b. Master of Development Practice in Development Practice

c. Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Troy University

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Data Analytics University of South Alabama

a. Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

b. Establishment of a New Unit of Instruction: School of Marine and Environmental

Sciences4. Shelton State Community College

Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technician University of North Alabama

a. Bachelor of Business Administration in Data Analytics

b. Master of Science in Instructional Technology and Design Athens State University

a. Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education and English for Speakers of

Other Languages

b. Master of Science in Strategic Human Resource Management

c. Bachelor of Science in Nursing Request to Amend Post-Implementation Conditions:

a. University of North Alabama, Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science in Earth Systems

Sustainability

b. University of North Alabama, Master of Arts in Public History

The ACHE says a bill in the current legislature, HB498, would establish the Alabama Workforce Council Committee on Credential Quality and Transparency.

The bill is aimed at providing an open, publicly accessible database for students, job seekers and employers to learn about credentials and competencies as they relate to education and workforce programs. The database, known as the Alabama Credential Registry, will be managed and maintained by ACHE. Alabama Commission on Higher Education

ACHE released data showing the number of high school students going to college in 2019 was the lowest in years.