Alabama, Troy, and more add new programs to adapt to automation in workforce

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) was presented new information this week about the growth of automation in leading industries.

The Southern Regional Education Board predicts 30% of work activities in Alabama will be automated by the end of 2025. That is five years sooner than previously predicted.

The ACHE says this puts thousands at risk for unemployment, particularly those with lower levels of education.

In response, the ACHE announced the approval of 14 new programs at Alabama colleges and Universities.

  1. Auburn University
    a. Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis
    b. Master of Development Practice in Development Practice
    c. Master of Science in Supply Chain Management
  2. Troy University
    Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Data Analytics
  3. University of South Alabama
    a. Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
    b. Establishment of a New Unit of Instruction: School of Marine and Environmental
    Sciences4. Shelton State Community College
    Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technician
  4. University of North Alabama
    a. Bachelor of Business Administration in Data Analytics
    b. Master of Science in Instructional Technology and Design
  5. Athens State University
    a. Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education and English for Speakers of
    Other Languages
    b. Master of Science in Strategic Human Resource Management
    c. Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  6. Request to Amend Post-Implementation Conditions:
    a. University of North Alabama, Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science in Earth Systems
    Sustainability
    b. University of North Alabama, Master of Arts in Public History

The ACHE says a bill in the current legislature, HB498, would establish the Alabama Workforce Council Committee on Credential Quality and Transparency.

The bill is aimed at providing an open, publicly accessible database for students, job seekers and employers to learn about credentials and competencies as they relate to education and workforce programs. The database, known as the Alabama Credential Registry, will be managed and maintained by ACHE.

Alabama Commission on Higher Education

ACHE released data showing the number of high school students going to college in 2019 was the lowest in years.

The college-going rate for the class of 2019 declined to 58%, the lowest percentage of high school graduates going into higher education over the past five years.

Alabama Commission on Higher Education

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories