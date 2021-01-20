Alabama the fifth most charitable state in 2020

Alabama was the fifth most charitable state in 2020 — a year that saw charitable contributions increase significantly across the country.

According to a new study by TopAgency.com, charitable contributions in the U.S. increased by 25 percent from December 2019 to December 2020, and by 58 percent in Alabama. The average American donated $608 to charity last year. The average Alabamian gave $849.

Utah is the most charitable state and several Southern states are in the top ten, a possible indication of large contributions to churches.

The study says 16 percent of Americans donated their COVID-19 stimulus checks to charity.

See the full report here.