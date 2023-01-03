PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition.

On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park.

Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional. She remains in critical condition at this time.

Investigation led to the arrest of suspect Jaheem Malik Chappell, 18.

Chappell faces one count of attempted murder. He is in the Russell County Jail at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Screws at (334) 448-2840 or Investigator Reece at (334) 448-2838.