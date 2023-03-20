KINSTON, Ala (WDHN) —The 13-year-old son of a Geneva County Police Chief died after an ATV crash in Kinston.

According to Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham, John Howerton was pronounced dead on the scene after the ATV he was driving rolled over on Gilmer Street, near Kinston High School.

Coroner Woodham confirmed Howerton was a student in the Samson School District, and according to the Slocomb Police Department, Howerton was the son of Slocomb Police Chief Scotty Howerton.

The crash occurred on Sunday, March 19, at around 2:30 p.m.

Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd says there was another female juvenile involved in the crash, but she was not injured.

Not much information has been released, and the crash is no longer under investigation.

Samson Middle School will be holding a candlelight vigil for Howerton at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

