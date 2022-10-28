SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher and assistant coach at Sylacauga High School was recently arrested and charged with allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Brannon Woodrow Cockerham, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under 19. Cockerham is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl at the school.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, Cockerham was first taken into custody Oct. 17. Jail logs indicate he was not placed in the Talladega County Jail until Oct. 27. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

The charge of school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse

with a student under 19 is a Class B that carries a prison sentence between two and 20 years. If convicted, Cockerham would be required to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on the case or other potential crimes is encouraged to contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-267-0090 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.