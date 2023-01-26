PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher at Pelham Park Middle School was recently arrested and charged with child pornography possession.

Adam Jeremy Lewis, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, an explicit image of a 15-year-old minor was found on his cellphone. The photo was reportedly taken in September.

Lewis, who taught eighth grade at Pelham Park as well as coaching wrestling, was no longer listed on the school’s website as of Thursday. Lewis was also a youth director at Rock Mountain Lakes Baptist Church in McCalla, but was no longer in that position as of Monday.

“This is not the place for me to give the details about the situation,” a post on the church’s Facebook page read. “But we know that Tim, Sherry, and Erin need our prayers in a major way. So does Adam. This is a devastating moment for our church family, but I know God is working.”

Following his arrest Wednesday, Lewis was taken to the Shelby County Jail, where he was released the same day after posting $15,000 bond.