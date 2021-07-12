Alabama tax-free weekend begins on July 16: what’s exempt and what’s not?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s that time of year! Alabama’s Back-to-School Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 16 through midnight Sunday, July 18.

That means you can purchase all the necessities for back-to-school, tax-free. This includes clothes, shoes, computers, and school supplies.

For clothing and shoes, the item must be under $100 or less in order to be tax exempt. For school supplies, the item must be $50 or less.

Computers, software, and school computer supply purchases that are $750 or less are also tax-exempt.

What’s NOT included?

  • Belt buckles
  • Costume masks
  • Patches and emblems
  • Sewing equipment and supplies (i.e. buttons, fabric, lace, etc.)
  • Clothing accessories including but not limited to:
    • Barrettes, cosmetics, hair bows, hair nets, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, umbrellas, wallets, watches, wigs and hair pieces
  • Personal protective equipment including but not limited to:
    • Breathing masks, ear and hearing protectors, face shields, hard hats, helmets, paint or dust respirators, gloves, safety glasses/goggles, safety belts, tool belts, and welders gloves and masks.
  • Sport or recreational equipment including but not limited to:
    • Ballet/tap shoes, cleated/spiked athletic shoes, sport gloves, hand and elbow guards, life preservers and vests, mouth guards, roller/ice skates, shin guards, shoulder pads, wetsuits and fins.
  • Computer accessories including but not limited to:
    • Display monitors, keyboards, mouse devices and speakers

For a full list of the exemptions and non-exemptions, visit the Alabama Administrative Code 40-23-210 through 213.

