Alabama Task Force One continues Hurricane Laura assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Task Force One (AL-TF1) is continuing in Hurricane Laura assistance in Louisiana.

The Base of Operations is located at the Lafayette Parish Correctional’s Facility. AL-TF1 Command, Communications, and Search units moved to Chennault International Airport (Lake Charles) for daily operations, then return to Lafayette.

Search/Rescue units performed windshield surveys/grid searches in the Lake Charles area. Search/Rescue crews adequately documented findings using Survey123. On Saturday, Aug 29th, teams marked more than 3,000 waypoints that included such tasks as:

3 Civilian medical emergencies that required transport.

125 Civilian assists (An assisted living center with 35 residents requested evacuation. They were in no danger, other than heat exhaustion (no electricity) and no running water.)

30 tarps given out 14 animal needs assist 2 gas leaks

33 other hazardous conditions

Full COVID protection procedures were in place for team members. Communication Specialists were tasked with setting a 100-foot communications tower in order to cover the metropolitan area of Lake Charles for the Task Force’s needs. AL-TF1 members have logged 12-14 hour workdays since arriving and being assigned tasks. Work is scheduled to continue for AL-TF1 through Monday and possibly into Tuesday. Team members are equipped and prepared to remain in SW Louisiana for up to two weeks, however.

