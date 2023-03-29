DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police were called out to the 2400 block of Flynn Road around 7 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a 14-year-old had been critically injured, shot in the head.

Police now believe this is a case of swatting, in which someone calls the police and falsely reports an emergency in hopes of bringing out a full show of police force, including a possible swat team.

After police arrived at the scene they determined that nobody had been shot.

Police do not know the identity of the person who phoned in the bogus report, but a 21-year-old who lives at the address indicated to police that he may have an idea of who could be responsible.

Police were suspicious of the call because the person who phoned 911 called anonymously and hung up immediately after reporting the information.

Sometimes people are able to use certain apps to avoid initial detection.

If police are able to find the person who called in the prank Dothan Police say they will prosecute that person.

Dothan Police are investigating and say they do have ways to follow up.