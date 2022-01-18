Alabama Supreme Court raises bail limit for murder to $1.5 million

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Supreme Court has issued an order Friday afternoon to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state up to $1.5 million. It’s something the state has been working on for a while, arguing that the change will help crack down on crime, especially from violent offenders.

The previous maximum bond was $150,000. Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the change will help keep offenders incarcerated.

“It’s a better opportunity to keep these offenders incarcerated while they await trial rather than have them make a very low bond and be out,” said Blackwood. “It’ll be really large bonds for people accused of murder, one of the most horrific crimes that we have.”

A man accused of two killings in Mobile County, Dayvon Bray, was out on bond for a 2021 murder charge when he was arrested and charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Blackwood said the new bail maximum could prevent these kinds of cases.

There is another measure aimed at addressing what some law enforcement leaders have called ‘the revolving door of crime.’ On the ballots this November is Aniah’s Law, named after an Auburn teen who was abducted and killed in 2019. That law, already passed by the legislature, would allow judges to deny bail to violent offenders.

“It’s going to give our judges much wider discretion and to give no bond in those very violent offenses,” Blackwood said.