HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Supreme Court made a rare out-of-town appearance Wednesday. The court, minus three justices, brought the docket from Montgomery to Huntsville.

“Today, the Alabama Supreme Court held oral argument in two cases at the Wernher von Braun Civic Center on his birthday students from schools throughout the area attended. And this is something that has been done here in Huntsville for quite some time,” Chief Justice Tom Parker told News 19.

Hundreds of students from Huntsville City, Madison County, and private schools in the area filled the audience as the state’s highest court heard oral arguments.

The first case the court heard involved a fire that a fire marshal suspected was deliberately set. The homeowner was arrested for arson but the charges were later dropped. The homeowner wants to sue the fire marshal for defamation, the State is arguing a fire marshal is immune from suit because of his state job and duties.

The second case involved a hunter injured in a tree stand accident. He wanted to sue the manufacturer of the stand but wasn’t able to identify the manufacturer. Wednesday’s arguments were about whether Cabela’s efforts in providing the manufacturer’s name to the hunter were consistent with the law.

Chief Parker explained what happened next, “These cases were argued by the counsel and we will take those under advisors. We will re-listen to the argument and see how that might modify the initial impressions that we had before, then write an opinion circulated among the justices. And see if we can come to a unanimous agreement. We’re going to have to have a divided opinion with people sliding in different directions.”

Parker said going on the road to hear cases is more important than people realize.

“The Alabama Supreme Court is the court of the state. It’s the court of the people. Too often our work is inside the judicial building in Montgomery so that people don’t know what we do. We are put there by the voters of this state and we want them to have some exposure to what we do,” he said.

Chief Justice Parker added Huntsville has treated the court well. Next, the justices will travel to Andalusia, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in the days ahead.