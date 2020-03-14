Alabama superintendent says absences should be excused for students from Monday to Wednesday

Alabama News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, says students should be excused from Alabama public schools starting Monday.

Gov. Ivey issued a state of emergency, closing all Alabama public schools for about 2 1/2 weeks; however, this does not come into effect until March 18th.

Therefore, if parents wish to hold their children back from school their absences should be acceptable according to Dr. Mackey.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories