Alabama superintendent says absences should be excused for students from Monday to Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, says students should be excused from Alabama public schools starting Monday.

Gov. Ivey issued a state of emergency, closing all Alabama public schools for about 2 1/2 weeks; however, this does not come into effect until March 18th.

Therefore, if parents wish to hold their children back from school their absences should be acceptable according to Dr. Mackey.

LATEST STORIES: