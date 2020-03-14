Alabama superintendent says absences should be excused for students from Monday to Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, says students should be excused from Alabama public schools starting Monday.
Gov. Ivey issued a state of emergency, closing all Alabama public schools for about 2 1/2 weeks; however, this does not come into effect until March 18th.
Therefore, if parents wish to hold their children back from school their absences should be acceptable according to Dr. Mackey.
