MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Sparkman High School student brought a gun to school Friday, according to school officials.

Sparkman High School principal Chris Shaw wrote in an email to parents that SROs located a student with a handgun and that the student was taken into custody.

The email states that faces disciplinary action in accordance with the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct.

Shaw thanked students for notifying administration about the safety concerns.

Safety concerns may be reported to school administrators and by calling or texting the MCSS Safe Schools Tip Line at 256.536.8355.

The incident remains under investigation.