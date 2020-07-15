Alabama statewide mask ordinance an ‘overstep,’ lieutenant governor says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s lieutenant governor says the statewide mask ordinance announced earlier today by Governor Kay Ivey is an “overstep.”

About an hour after Ivey’s announcement, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a statement, including the following:

“Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing are among the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, and I have tried to set a public example in those regards.”

“Issuing a statewide face mask mandate, however, is an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”

Read the lieutenant governor’s full statement below:

Ainsworth joined CBS 42 Anchor Jack Royer to discuss his comments further. Watch the interview in the video above.

