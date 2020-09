MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State University went on lockdown early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from ASU Public Safety, the campus went on lockdown just before 1 a.m.

U.S. Marshals advised Public Safety a shooting occurred near the Winn Dixie on Carter Road, less than a mile from campus.

ASU Public Safety received notice from the US Marshals Office of a shooting near campus (Winn Dixie Carter Hill Road area). The campus is on lockdown until further notice. Students who reside in on-campus housing, please stay inside. #myasu — Alabama State University Police Dept. (@ASUPD1867) September 12, 2020

On-campus students were advised to stay in their dorms.