HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A State Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency pleaded guilty to assault charges in March, online court records show.

ALEA Trooper Jason Fox entered a guilty plea on March 23 to charges of harassment and third-degree assault. Court documents show Fox was sentenced to three months in jail and six months of probation.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2021 – resulting in Fox being charged with assault and sexual misconduct with an adult. A Madison County grand jury indicted Fox on May 4, 2021.

Huntsville Police took Fox into custody after he surrendered himself. He was placed on mandatory leave following his arrest, ALEA officials confirmed. He was taken to the Madison County Correctional Facility and later released on a $600 bond.

The Huntsville Police Department said at the time that they received the initial complaint and conducted a preliminary investigation. The investigation was then turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

News 19 has reached out to ALEA and the prosecutors on the case for more information as well as the status of Fox’s employment as a State Trooper.