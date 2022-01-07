Alabama State Representative announces cancer diagnosis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Rep. Steve McMillan has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a release from the Baldwin County Legislative Delegations offices.

McMillan said doctors have found three small tumors on his brain and that he will undergo treatment immediately.

The 84-year old McMillan had previously announced that he would not run for another term in the Alabama House of Representatives after a 42-year career.

He represents Alabama House District 95, which covers much of South Baldwin County.

He was first elected in 1980 and is longest-serving member of the Alabama House.

