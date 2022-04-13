MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Harris released a statement on Wednesday, April 13 announcing he found out he was positive on Tuesday. Dr. Harris said he was fully vaccinated and had received his second booster. Harris said he is showing only mild symptoms and will be working from home this week.

Dr. Harris says that although “case numbers have declined recently in Alabama, this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our state. The single best way to prevent serious illness or death is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”