Alabama State Auditor responds to proposal to abolish state auditor office

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The sponsor of the proposed bill in the Alabama State Senate that would abolish the office of state auditor, says the measure is aimed at freeing up some taxpayer dollars that could go toward other things.

“SB 83 would abolish the elected state auditor and move the duties into the examiners of public accounts which is under the legislature,” says current State Auditor Jim Zeigler of Mobile.

Zeigler is in his second term as auditor. He believes the auditor’s office should remain a position elected by voters of the state.

Zeigler, who led the charge against a toll bridge and bayway on the Gulf Coast, acknowledged the effectiveness of the state auditor’s office in Mississippi, which recently uncovered an embezzlement scheme costing the state millions of dollars. He says legislators should beef up the auditor’s office in Alabama.

“The state auditor in Mississippi has a lot more authority than I do in Alabama,” said Zeigler. If the legislature wants to do the right thing and be for accountability and protect the taxpayer, they ought to try to enhance the state auditor’s office, not do away with it.

The state auditor’s office was created by the Alabama constitution, so it would require a new amendment and a vote by the people to get rid of it.

LATEST STORIES: