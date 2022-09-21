ALABAMA (WHNT) — Two Alabama veterans who have been held captive in Ukraine after volunteering to help fight are officially free and on their way home, family members confirm.

“We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free,” Dianna Shaw, aunt of Alex Drueke told News 19. “They are safely in the custody of the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia…after medical checks and debriefing, they will return to the States.”

Family members confirmed the pair’s release to News 19 on Wednesday afternoon.

“We deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and especially the close communication and support of our elected officials,” added Shaw. “Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova, and our members of the US Embassies in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Department of State.”

Saturday, September 17 marked 100 days since Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh decided to volunteer to assist the Ukrainian Army.

The families of both men recently spoke with News 19 about the struggle over the past months as they have tried coping and working to free both men.

