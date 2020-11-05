Alabama soccer star called up to National Team

Chris Richards could debut for the USMNT next week vs. Wales

(WKRG) – 20-year-old Alabama native Chris Richards could make his senior international debut when the U.S. plays Wales next week in London.

Tuesday, the central defender learned he was one 23 players named to the U.S. Mens National Team squad.

“When I got the call that I was invited to camp, I was ecstatic. It’s something I worked my whole life for,” Richards told CBS Sports.

Richards plays in Germany for reigning European Champions Bayern Munich. He played for Hoover Soccer Club and as a freshman for Hoover High before moving to Texas and ultimately joining MLS team FC Dallas.

He has appeared in 12 games for the U.S. Under-20 team, and twice for the U.S. Under-23 team.

