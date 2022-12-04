MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for help locating a missing teenage boy.

Evan Shelley, 15, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. MCSO has listed Shelley as a missing runaway.

Evan Shelley (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Shelley’s location is encouraged to contact the MCSO at 256-533-8820 or 256-722-7181. You can also contact the case’s investigator, Chad Harbin, using his email or phone number below:

Investigator Chad Harbin

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division

Email: charbin@madisoncountyal.gov

Office: 256-533-8859