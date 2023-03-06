MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was looking for an inmate, who was in jail awaiting trial for sex offenses and burglary charges, after he reportedly escaped Sunday.

MCSO said that Jeremy Taylor, of Hartselle, escaped from the Morgan County Jail. He was located and taken in early Monday morning.

Investigators are headed to the jail at this time to gather additional information on Taylor’s escape.

(Photo:Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Taylor was in jail awaiting trial, on the following charges:

Two counts of domestic violence – rape

Two counts of burglary – breaking & entering auto

Kidnapping an adult for sexual assault

Two counts of first-degree sodomy

First-degree burglary of a non-residence

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

MCSO said investigators have also obtained a warrant for Taylor for second-degree escape.

Authorities say that if you come across this individual, you should not approach him, and advise anyone who sees him to call 911.

MCSO said they believe Taylor was able to escape by busting through a window that was previously considered to be securely built into the facility.