Alabama sheriff to serve sentence in nearby county

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Photo via AL.com

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama sheriff removed from office after being convicted of theft and using his office for personal gain will serve time in a nearby county.

The Decatur Daily reports that a judge ruled former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will be allowed to serve his three-year sentence in Franklin County after the sheriff there agreed to the arrangement.

The Limestone and Franklin county jails are located about 60 miles apart in northwest Alabama.

Blakely is currently free on a $50,000 bond while appealing his conviction and sentence. He was convicted of taking no-interest loans from a jail fund and stealing from his campaign account.

