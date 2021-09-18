Alabama sheriff recovering from COVID-19

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff is recovering at home from COVID-19 after two days in a hospital being treated for the virus.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Autauga Sheriff Joe Sedinger was admitted Monday to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery and released two days later. He credits getting the COVID vaccination when it was made available and monoclonal antibody infusion after going to the hospital for his quick recovery.

Sedinger says he plans to quarantine at home per doctors’ orders and said he has no idea where he may have been exposed to the virus.

