ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama’s sales tax holiday for severe weather preparedness holiday is here. This year the sales tax holiday will run from February 24th through the 26th.

This holiday is held each year ahead of the severe spring weather season so residents are able to stock up on essential supplies if severe weather were to strike.

“Now is a great time to go out during the tax free holiday to stock up on that and make sure you and your family are prepared.” Ashley Ravenscraft, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville

Here is a list of some items that would be exempt from sales tax, according to the Alabama State Department of Revenue:

Batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt, and 9-volt

Cell phone battery

Cell phone charger

Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio

A portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks

Tarpaulin

Plastic Sheeting

Plastic drop cloths

Other flexible, waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kit

Duct tape

Plywood, window film, or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

Non-electric can opener

Blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice

Self-contained first aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Smoke detector and Carbon monoxide detector

Gas or diesel fuel tank or container

The items listed above are priced at 60 dollars or lower. Portable generators and power cords that can provide lights, communications, or preserve food during a power outage are also exempt from taxes during the holiday, as long as the single purchase is $1,000 or less.

Severe Weather Awareness Week In Alabama

Along with purchasing these items ahead of severe weather threats, Ravenscraft also recommends replacing the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio!

To see a list of participating municipalities and counties, click here. To see what the Alabama Retail Association recommends keeping inside your emergency kits, click here or visit ready.gov.