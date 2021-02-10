Alabama set to carry out its first execution during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate by lethal injection in what would be the state’s first death sentence carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willie B. Smith III is scheduled to be put to death Thursday for the shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson three decades ago. U.S. District Judge Austin Huffaker, Jr. on Tuesday denied Smith’s lawyers request for a stay.

Attorneys for the 51-year-old Smith have sought a stay arguing that the pandemic and the prohibition on in-person prison visits have made it hard to adequately represent him. Johnson was abducted, robbed, and killed in Birmingham in 1991.

