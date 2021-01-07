Alabama Senator-Elect Tuberville issues statement on Capitol breach

(WKRG) — Given Wednesday’s chain of events at the Capitol, Alabama Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville issued a response to the “chaos.”
Today was a sad day for our great country. I strongly condemn the violence and actions we saw from those who stormed the Capitol. It undermines the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and it has no place in our democracy.
The integrity of our elections is vital to our country. I have serious concerns that the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania did not act in accordance with their own duly enacted laws when conducting this election. Because I promised to raise these concerns on behalf of my constituents, I voted against seating the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Although the election results were not what many Alabamians – including myself – would like, the process of certifying the election results needs to be completed. I look forward to working with my colleagues on legislation to create an election commission that could lead to important reforms. Moving forward, I will continue to be a voice for the people of Alabama regarding the security of our elections.Alabama Senator-Elect, Tommy Tuberville
