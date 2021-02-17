Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville: Rush Limbaugh ‘paved the way for next generation of conservative voices’

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) released the following statement on the passing of conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh:

“Over the course of many years, whether in the car or on the treadmill, there was one man who taught me so much about conservative values: Rush Limbaugh. I’m forever thankful for his impact on me and millions of Americans during his three decades on air. Rush’s thoughtful, conservative perspective will be sorely missed, but he has paved the way for the next generation of conservative voices. My prayers are with the Limbaugh family during this time.”

Tuberville represents Alabama in United States Senate and is a member of the Senate Armed Services, Agriculture, Veterans’ Affairs, and HELP Committees.