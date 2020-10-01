Alabama Secretary of State encourages voters to disregard information sent from Election Mail Service

Release from Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Secretary of State’s Office has been made aware of another third-party organization contacting voters with outdated and inaccurate information to encourage voter registration and voter participation.

The letter, which is sent by the Election Mail Service out of Austin, Texas, encourages voters to visit ALVotes.org – a site that is not associated whatsoever with the Office of the Secretary of State. The letter notifies voters that they are not registered to vote and includes an unofficial voter registration application.

“After being notified by numerous voters who have received information in the mail addressed to people who have passed away or no longer reside in our state, our office immediately contacted the Election Mail Service to stop spreading the false information, which has in turn only confused and misled voters,” announced Secretary of State John H. Merrill.

Voters across the state have been targeted using misspelled, misinformed, and misleading data.

“Alabamians should once again be reminded to use AlabamaVotes.gov as their trusted source for election information. Questions about the election should be answered directly by our Office at (334) 242-7200.”

Voters can check their voter registration status online using our registration portal.

