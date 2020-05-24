Alabama Secretary of State confirms absentee ballots will be only vote-by-mail option

Alabama News

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has confirmed there will be no direct mail voting in Alabama in the 2020 election.

In a response to a tweet from President Donald Trump, Merrill said absentee voting and physically heading to the polls will be the only option:

“Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump, WE WILL NOT have direct mail in voting in Alabama! We have provided an excuse provision for anyone that wants to vote absentee and our polling sites will be open for anyone that wants to vote in person! Keep working hard to Make America Great Again!”

ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN MERRILL

