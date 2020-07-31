Alabama secretary of state challenges Trump’s tweet on delaying elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday morning, President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of delaying the November general election over claims that mail-in-voting will lead to voter fraud.

Sonya Wilson spends much of her time registering people to vote. We showed her the tweet from the president suggesting delaying the election.

“Although we know that the Congress is supposed to take care of the elections, never say never,” Sonya Wilson said.

We asked Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill if the president could delay the election?

“The president does not have the authority or the prerogative to delay postpone or suspend the general election,” Merrill said.

Political science professor Dr. David Hughes weighed-in on if Congress would move the election date.

“No, I don’t see congress changing the election law, which currently has the election taking place Nov. 3,” Hughes said.

