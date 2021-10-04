Alabama runaway juvenile found safe in Texas, police arrest and charge man traveling to meet her

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Texas man has been arrested for traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act in connection to a runaway juvenile from Ozark, Ala., police say.

According to a press release from Ozark Police Department, as of Monday, Oct. 4, at about 11:51 a.m. a runaway juvenile from Ozark, was located in Brownwood, Texas. She was accompanied by John David Twomey, 24, from Brownwood Texas.

Twomey was charged in accordance with Texas State Criminal law along with pending charges in Alabama. The case is still under investigation by the Ozark Police Department.

