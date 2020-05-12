Alabama Representative April Weaver to join Trump Administration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — April Weaver posted an update Tuesday morning that she has resigned from the House of Representatives to accept a position with the Trump Administration.

Serving in the Alabama House of Representatives has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve for the past ten years. I will always be thankful to the people of House District 49 for allowing me to serve in this capacity and for the trust and confidence they have placed in me as their Representative. April Weaver

Weaver says the White House will be making an announcement about the new role at a later time.

